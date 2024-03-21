Former Belmont Preparatory School teacher charged with multiple online child sex offences
A former school teacher has been charged with 11 online child sex offences. Sam Phillips, 27, of Sutton, south London, was arrested on March 11 on suspicion of child sexual exploitation, grooming offences and possession of indecent images, the Metropolitan Police said.
Phillips was a teacher at Belmont Preparatory School in Mill Hill, north London, from September 2017 to March 2021, but the charges relate to a period between last December and February this year.
He was charged with three counts of sexual communication with a child, two counts of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity and a separate count of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity. He was also charged with four counts of making indecent images of a child and one count of attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.
Met officers were contacted about the welfare of a child and concerns about possible sexual exploitation last month, prompting an investigation by the force’s North West Command Unit. Phillips will appear in custody at Harrow Crown Court on April 10.