Former Lancashire police officer, 28, pleads guilty to attempted murder of woman
A former police officer has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a woman in November last year.
A former police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a woman. An officer with Lancashire Constabulary, James Riley, 28 from Lancashire, admitted trying to kill Ellie Moxham on November 10, 2022.
The officer had previously denied the offence and faced trial at Manchester Crown Court next week but changed his plea at a pre-trial review hearing. Judge Patrick Field KC has further remanded him in custody after he entered his plea via a video link from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.
He is expected to be sentenced on January 12. He was dismissed by his employers in January this year, it is understood.
Previously, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel in Brook Street, Manchester, at about 11.30pm on November 10 2022. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital.