A former police officer has pleaded guilty to trying to kill a woman in November last year.

A former police officer has pleaded guilty to attempted murder of a woman. An officer with Lancashire Constabulary, James Riley, 28 from Lancashire, admitted trying to kill Ellie Moxham on November 10, 2022.

The officer had previously denied the offence and faced trial at Manchester Crown Court next week but changed his plea at a pre-trial review hearing. Judge Patrick Field KC has further remanded him in custody after he entered his plea via a video link from HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

He is expected to be sentenced on January 12. He was dismissed by his employers in January this year, it is understood.

