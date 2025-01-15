'Loving and caring' foster carer Martin Sullivan stabbed to death in street - daughter pays tribute

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

15th Jan 2025, 4:08pm
A daughter has paid tribute to her 'loving and caring' dad after he was stabbed to death in the street.

A 'loving and caring' foster carer will ‘never be forgotten’ his family has said. Martin Sullivan’s daughter paid tribute to her dad after he was stabbed to death on the street.

The 63-year old died in hospital after being stabbed on Highbury Road, Luton on January 8. Emergency services were called shortly after 11pm to a report of a serious stabbing.

Mr Sullivan, who reportedly fostered children alongside his late wife Liz, has been described by residents in the area as a 'selfless' and 'beautiful soul'. His daughter has now spoken out about her father through a police statement.

Martin Sullivan’s daughter paid tribute to her dad after he was stabbed to death on the street. | Bedfordshire Police / SWNS

She said: “My dad was a very loving and caring person who would help anyone. He will be very much missed by all his friends and family. He’ll never be forgotten.”

Abul Kasim, 25, was arrested on January 12 and charged the following day with murder in connection with the incident. He has been remanded into custody ahead of a court hearing at Luton Crown Court on Thursday (January 16).

