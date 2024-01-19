Four bodies found at Norwich house are couple and two young girls from same family, Norfolk police say
Four members of the same family including two young girls were found dead inside a house
Two young girls were among four people who were found dead at a house near Norwich on Friday morning (January 19). The other two, said Norfolk police, were a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were from the same family.
Officers attended an address in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey near Norwich shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public. Police forced entry to the property and found the bodies of four people inside.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We do believe they were all family members at this time. Three of the people are believed to reside at the address and another one not permanently.”
A police cordon is in place and detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are leading enquiries. Forensic investigations are also being carried out.
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident. While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.
“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”
