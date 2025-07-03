A stabbing outside a city shopping centre has left four people wounded, police have confirmed.

Four people have been wounded in a stabbing outside a shopping centre. The incident took place on Thursday (July 3) in Finland, in the southern city of Tampere.

Police initially blocked all doors of the Ratina shopping centre and people were not allowed to enter or leave. But by early evening, police said they had lifted a lockdown and left the scene.

No details were provided about the suspect or a motive, but Finnish news media said that a man was arrested. Following the arrest, police confirmed there was no longer a threat to the public adding that they believe the attack is not believed to be a terror or race-related.

Police works at a cordoned area outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland | Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

The condition of the wounded was not immediately clear. Workers used pressure washers to clean up blood stains outside the shopping centre, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

Tampere, about 100 miles north of Helsinki, is known as the sauna capital of the world.