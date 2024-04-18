Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named a four-year-old girl who was killed when a car ploughed into her on a residential street in Birmingham last week. Mayar Yahia, 4, tragically died after a silver Vauxhall Corsa hit her and three others in Upper Highgate Street on Sunday (April 14).

Emergency services rushed to Upper Highgate Street, in the Highgate area of the city, after the four pedestrians were mown down. Paramedics battled to save the child but she was confirmed dead at the scene while two women were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A second child was also assessed by ambulance crews but did not require any further treatment.

West Midlands Police say a grey Mercedes was in close proximity to the Corsa at the time of the accident and are appealing for information. Two men, aged 21 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

Mayar's family paid tribute to her, describing her as a 'cherished daughter' and that her loss will leave an 'irreplaceable void' in their lives. In a statement her father Babiker said: "It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating loss of our cherished daughter, Mayar.

"She was an extraordinary young girl, only four years old, full of life and joy, and her absence leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. Among all, she held a special place in my heart.

Mayar Yahia was killed after a car ploughed into pedestrians in Birmingham on April 14. Picture: West Midlands Police / SWNS

“Words fail to capture the depth of our grief and the magnitude of this loss. However, we find solace and strength in the unwavering support and compassion shown by the police officers, our community, family, and friends. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who have stood by our side, offering your love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time."