A gangland figure was shot dead outside a pub in Edinburgh minutes before revellers celebrated the New Year.

Officers were called to the Anchor Inn on West Granton Road just ten minutes before midnight. They locked down several roads including Granton Road and Granton Crescent.

It’s understood that Marc Webley, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family and friends sent messages of condolences to Marc’s brother Don Webley on Facebook after he posted a family photo.

A local source said: “The guy was a well known gangland figure. He was shot in the neck as he left his local. People thought the gun shots were fireworks.”

Posting on X formerly Twitter Police said: “Road closures are in place on Granton Road and Granton Crescent following an incident which was reported to police around 11.50pm on Sunday, 31 December. Officers are at the scene and closures will remain in place while enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.”