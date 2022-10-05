Another 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

A 14-year-old boy who died after a suspected assault in Gateshead has been named as Tomasz Oleszak.

Tomasz was found by Northumbria Police shortly after 8pm on Monday (3 October) in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate with serious injuries “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.” He was rushed to hospital after emergency services attended the scene, but sadly died in the early hours of yesterday morning (4 October).

Another 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both teenagers remain in custody.

Tomasz’s “devastated” family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police at the scene on Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where a 14-year-old boy was fatally attacked. Credit: PA

‘A full investigation is ongoing’

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said yesterday: “A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been left devastated beyond belief. Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we are supporting them in every way we can.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, whenever they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Later on she said the investigation was in its “very early stages.”

There is still a heavy police presence in the area as officers remain to offer reassurance to the community.

Mounted police patrol the area close to the scene on Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead. Credit: PA

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “It’s devastating that our region has lost another young person to serious violence, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family who will be experiencing unimaginable pain.

“This should never have happened and it now sits with our police to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances that have led to the senseless loss of a young life."

‘It’s been really sombre today’

One resident on the street, Ella, told PA Media: “I heard someone screaming when I was putting my daughter to bed, then when I was putting something in the bin about ten minutes later I saw all the police cars.

“It’s been really sombre today. My son plays outside in the street, and it’s sad. You don’t expect it to happen where you live.”

Chief Superintendent Barron also asked the public “not to speculate on details of the investigation.”

She said: “What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.”