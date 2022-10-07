A teenager has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Tomasz Oleszak

Tomasz Oleszak was found by Northumbria Police shortly after 8pm on Monday (3 October) in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate with serious injuries “consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.”

The teenager was rushed to hospital after emergency services attended the scene, but sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak sadly died in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Photo: PA)

The force confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court at 10am today.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Tomasz’s “devastated” family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police at the scene on Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead, where a 14-year-old boy was fatally attacked. Credit: PA

Christopher Atkinson, head of the crown court unit at CPS North East, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in relation to the fatal stabbing of Tomasz Oleszak in the Aycliffe Crescent area of Springwell Estate on the evening of Monday 3 October.

“The boy has been charged with one count of murder, one of attempted wounding with intent, and one of having a bladed article in a public place. Our thoughts are with the Tomasz Oleszak’s family at this difficult time.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the boy are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Mounted police patrol the area close to the scene on Aycliffe Crescent, Gateshead. Credit: PA

‘A full investigation is ongoing’

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said earlier this week: “A teenage boy has sadly died and his family have been left devastated beyond belief. Our thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this time and we are supporting them in every way we can.

“We are determined to find out exactly what happened and a full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, whenever they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness added: “It’s devastating that our region has lost another young person to serious violence, and my thoughts are with the victim’s family who will be experiencing unimaginable pain.

“This should never have happened and it now sits with our police to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances that have led to the senseless loss of a young life."

Chief Superintendent Barron also asked the public “not to speculate on details of the investigation.” She said: “What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.”