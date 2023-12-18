Gaynor Lord update: Body found in Norwich river identified as missing mother-of-three
Police have formally identified the body found in River Wensum in Norwich on Friday
and live on Freeview channel 276
A body that was found in River Wensum in Norwich on Friday has been formally identified as missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord. Norfolk Police said the 55-year-old was formally identified on Sunday (December 17), subject to formal inquest proceedings taking place.
The force said the post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Saturday has found no indications of any third-party involvement and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.
“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance. We will pursue all lines of enquiry to understand why she went missing. Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Gaynor was last seen in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on Friday, December 8. Her belongings were found scattered in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.
Police said her clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered at various places in the park. Meanwhile, the olive-coloured coat she was wearing on the day she disappeared was also later discovered in the water. On Thursday, police said there was a "high probability" that Gaynor had entered the water and that her disappearance was "out of character"
Advertisement
Advertisement
Extensive searches were then launched around the area by the authorities which included Norfolk Fire and Rescue, and assisted by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's specialist underwater drone. Three types of sonar - a technique that uses sound to detect objects - were also used.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.