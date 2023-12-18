Police have formally identified the body found in River Wensum in Norwich on Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A body that was found in River Wensum in Norwich on Friday has been formally identified as missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord. Norfolk Police said the 55-year-old was formally identified on Sunday (December 17), subject to formal inquest proceedings taking place.

The force said the post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Saturday has found no indications of any third-party involvement and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance. We will pursue all lines of enquiry to understand why she went missing. Our thoughts remain with Gaynor’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Gaynor was last seen in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on Friday, December 8. Her belongings were found scattered in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said there is no evidence of third party involvement after a body was found in search of missing mum-of-three Gaynor Lord

Police said her clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery, including two rings, were discovered at various places in the park. Meanwhile, the olive-coloured coat she was wearing on the day she disappeared was also later discovered in the water. On Thursday, police said there was a "high probability" that Gaynor had entered the water and that her disappearance was "out of character"

Advertisement

Advertisement