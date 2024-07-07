Georgia Wildman charged with murder following death of man in his 60s in Loughton, Essex

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones
7th Jul 2024, 2:17pm
A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in his 60s earlier this week.

Georgia Wildman, 30, was charged with murder on Saturday after a man died in hospital earlier this week, Essex Police said. The force was called to reports of a serious assault in Willingale Road, Loughton, around 10.20pm on Wednesday (July 3).

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries before he died on Thursday. Specialist officers are now supporting the man’s family.

Wildman, of Mornington Road, Loughton, was charged following enquiries as part of a murder investigation by Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate. She is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 8).

Essex Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Willingale Road, Loughton, around 10.20pm on Wednesday (July 3). Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with Essex Police by submitting a report on their website or by using our online Live Chat service, citing incident 1243 of 3 July.

