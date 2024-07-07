Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in his 60s earlier this week.

Georgia Wildman, 30, was charged with murder on Saturday after a man died in hospital earlier this week, Essex Police said. The force was called to reports of a serious assault in Willingale Road, Loughton, around 10.20pm on Wednesday (July 3).

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious injuries before he died on Thursday. Specialist officers are now supporting the man’s family.

Wildman, of Mornington Road, Loughton, was charged following enquiries as part of a murder investigation by Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate. She is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 8).

Essex Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Willingale Road, Loughton, around 10.20pm on Wednesday (July 3). Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps