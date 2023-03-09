At gunpoint, a group of teenagers and their teacher were seriously sexually assaulted, and their possessions stolen.

Three men have have been jailed for 73 years each over an attack on a group of British schoolgirls and their teacher in Ghana.

The UK pupils were on a school trip to Africa, when armed men broke into their accommodation on 8 December, 2019. At gunpoint, the teenagers and their teacher were seriously sexually assaulted, and their possessions stolen.

Some male victims were also assaulted, held at gunpoint, and robbed. The offenders then fled the scene.

A UK police force, which is not being named to protect the identity of the victims, said all three men were sentenced to 73 years imprisonment after being convicted of firearms offences, robbery and rape, on Wednesday (8 March).