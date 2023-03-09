For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ghana school trip attack: three men jailed 73 years for gunpoint sexual assault on British schoolgirls

At gunpoint, a group of teenagers and their teacher were seriously sexually assaulted, and their possessions stolen.

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott
3 minutes ago
Three men will face 73 years behind bars in Ghana, for sexually assaulting a group of British schoolgirls and their teacher.
Three men will face 73 years behind bars in Ghana, for sexually assaulting a group of British schoolgirls and their teacher.
Three men will face 73 years behind bars in Ghana, for sexually assaulting a group of British schoolgirls and their teacher.

Three men have have been jailed for 73 years each over an attack on a group of British schoolgirls and their teacher in Ghana.

The UK pupils were on a school trip to Africa, when armed men broke into their accommodation on 8 December, 2019. At gunpoint, the teenagers and their teacher were seriously sexually assaulted, and their possessions stolen.

Some male victims were also assaulted, held at gunpoint, and robbed. The offenders then fled the scene.

Most Popular

A UK police force, which is not being named to protect the identity of the victims, said all three men were sentenced to 73 years imprisonment after being convicted of firearms offences, robbery and rape, on Wednesday (8 March).

The UK police force said Ishmael Akyene, 34, a Ghanaian national, pleaded guilty to 32 offences; Daniel Akpan, 29, a Nigerian national, admitted 32 offences and Mbuotidem Edem Asuquo, 33, a Nigerian national, also pleaded guilty to 32 offences.

Police