A 12-year-old girl has been charged with the manslaughter of pensioner Bhim Kohli, who died after an alleged attack while walking his dog in a park near his home.

Mr Kohli, aged 80, died in hospital on September 2, a day after being seriously injured in Franklin Park in Braunstone Town, near Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said in a statement on Monday: “A 12-year-old girl has been charged following the death of Bhim Kohli in September. The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with manslaughter and is due to appear at Leicester Youth Court sitting at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.”

Bhim Kohli, 80, died following a fatal assault in a Leicester park | Facebook

A 15-year-old boy charged with Mr Kohli’s murder three days after the incident is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court later this week.

An inquest opened and adjourned last month was told a trial in the case is listed to start in February next year. The hearing was also told a preliminary cause of death had previously been given as a neck injury, pending further tests.

Mr Kohli died at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on the evening of September 2.

His family said in a statement at the time: “Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle. He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.”