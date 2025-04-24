Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A child was allegedly attacked by two adults at a branch of Primark.

Police, who have released CCTV images from the store of people they would like to identify, say that a 14-year-old girl was followed into a Primark before being “pulled to the floor by her hair during a sustained attack which also saw her kicked in the head”.

Another woman with the suspects is said to have also verbally abused the victim, who suffered injuries including hair loss and bruising to her head and knees.

It happened at the Maidstone branch in Week Street at about 5.20pm on Friday, March 21.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01622 604100 , quoting reference 46/47911/25.