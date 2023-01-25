Greater Manchester Police said investigations are still ongoing

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl of the same age was stabbed at a school in south Manchester, police have said.

The teenage girl was found with “serious” injuries at Parrs Wood High School on Tuesday afternoon (25 January).

The Chorlton and Didsbury division of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl’s injuries are not life-threatening and are believed to have been caused by a “sharp object”.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is being supported by specialist officers, the force said.

The teenage girl was found with “serious” injuries at Parrs Wood High School (Photo: Google Maps)

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the school on Wilmslow Road, East Didsbury, and taken for questioning.

A statement issued by Greater Manchester Police said: “Colleagues from North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene, where a 14-year-old girl had sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, believed to have been caused by a sharp instrument.

“She remains in hospital for treatment and is being supported by specially trained detectives.

“A 14-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and taken into custody for questioning.”

GMP said it is working with the local authority and the school to support children impacted by the incident.