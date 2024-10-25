Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Sheffield road has re-opened this morning, as police continue the hunt for a ‘hit and run’ killer this morning.

A man understood to have been a pedestrian, aged in his 40s, tragically died last night after a collision on Gleadless Road, in which the driver of a car failed to stop. Today, Gleadless Road and Ridgeway Road were opened again as normal, after South Yorkshire Police had closed the road for a large part of last night as officers carried out investigations. The force described the incident as a ‘hit and run’ last night.

Police on the scene of the 'hit and run' at Gleadless Road, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

Tram services, which were also stopped while police worked, are also back running as normal. Supertram described the incident last night as a serious pedestrian/car road traffic collision, and stopped the service on the purple route after the incident.

No arrests have been announced by police, but investigations are continuing. Officers believe a dark coloured Volkswagen was involved, and say they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have footage of the collision or cars acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or information about the those and the vehicle involved.

They are also asking people to contact their control room immediately if they see a damaged car in their area. Anyone with information, contact police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 979 of 24 October 2024.