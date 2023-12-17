A man at the centre of a murder probe, found dead in a flat on Friday, has been named as Philip McCauliffe

A man at the centre of a Sheffield murder probe who was found dead in a flat on Friday has been named. The body of Philip McCauliffe, 67, was found in a flat on at around 1.30pm on December 15.

A post mortem has concluded he died as a result of a bleed on the brain. Officers were initially called out over reports of an assault. A murder investigation is underway and three people - two men aged 39 and 35, and a 37-year-old woman - were arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Police say Philip has no known relatives and they are searching for his next of kin.

For unknown reasons, South Yorkshire Police says it has made an automatic referral of itself to the IOPC, the independent police watchdog.

DCI Andrew Knowles, senior investigating officer, said: "We have been working around the clock since Friday to build up a picture of what happened to Philip in the run-up to his tragic death.

"We are aware of reports that Philip was assaulted prior to his death and have been making extensive enquiries, including going house-to-house in the community, to gather information which could help us to secure justice.

"We know people in the community will have information about what has happened and I urge you to make contact and tell us what you know. If you don't feel comfortable speaking to us directly, you can contact Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous. We will never know who the information came from."

A crime scene investigator walking to a police van near Ironside Walk.

DCI Knowles added: "Sadly Philip has no known relatives and so far, despite a number of enquiries, we have been unable to identify a next of kin. If you are a family member of Philip, please do get in touch with us and appropriate support will be provided."