Police launch manhunt after 12-year-old boy robbed at knifepoint on Yorkshire street
Police are searching for a suspect after a boy was robbed of his phone and school laptop in Leeds last week.
The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was approached by a man on Gledhow Lane, just a short distance from the junction with St Margarets View on at around 4.30pm Thursday (January 4), who threatened him with a knife and demanded his phone.
The man took off with a rucksack containing the boy's school laptop, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Detectives are now looking for the suspect, who they describe as a black man, aged between 19 and 20, wearing black clothing.
The Leeds District Crime Team are investigating the incident and are looking into whether it may be linked to other similar recent robberies in the area.
Officers from the Leeds North East Neighbouring Police Team have also increased their patrols of the area after the incident to help keep the community safe.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240006630 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .
