A group of 'Christmas elves' are being hunted by police after a taxi driver was seriously assaulted

Police are hunting a group of 'Christmas elves' after a taxi driver was seriously assaulted. The victim, in his 50s, sustained facial injuries in an attack in Gloucester around 11.35pm on Saturday, December 16.

Officers investigating the incident believe a group of people dressed as elves witnessed the assault. One is thought to have filmed it on a mobile phone.

Gloucestershire Police said: "A taxi driver in his 50s sustained facial injuries when a man punched him in the face at the taxi rank on Station Road at around 11.35pm on Saturday 16 December. The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. A man in his 40s from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail while enquiries continue.