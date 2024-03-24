Gloucestershire Police have confimed in a statement that [L-R] Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy, the three missing children from Saturday's appeal, have been found (Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary)

Gloucestershire Police have confirmed that the three siblings who were reported missing from Cheltenham have been found safe and well. The police had issued an appeal on Friday for information on the whereabouts of the three siblings, Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy, aged three, five, and eight respectively, who were believed to be with their mother, Jessica.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody. The force has issued a statement that reads, "Police are pleased to update that three siblings who were reported missing have now been found safe and well.

“Three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene, and eight-year-old Betsy had been reported missing from Cheltenham on Friday following the issue of a court order. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.“

Gloucestershire Police have launched an appeal after three children have gone missing in Cheltenham - [L-R] Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy (Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary)

Gloucestershire Constabulary launched an appeal after the three children, aged between three years old and eight years, were reported missing since Friday afternoon. The children were last seen with their mother, Jessica, in Cheltenham at midday on March 22 2024, however, the whereabouts of Pauly-Boi, Jolene and Betsy are currently unknown. Both parents of the children had received a court order preventing them from caring for the children.