Tewkesbury School and several others nearby have been on lockdown since early Monday, in what police described as an "ongoing incident"

Emergency services at Tewkesbury School in Gloucesershire, where a teenage boy was arrested following reports a pupil stabbed a teacher (Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

A teenage boy has been arrested following reports a pupil stabbed a male teacher at a Gloucestershire school - who needed hospital treatment.

The Gloucestershire Constabulary said in a statement that an adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School.

The secondary school - and several others nearby - had been locked down since early Monday (10 July), in what police described as an "ongoing incident".

“We were called around 9.10am today with a report a pupil had stabbed a teacher," the statement continued. "A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

In a statement, the school’s headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: “We appreciate that this morning has been a worrying time for all associated with Tewkesbury Academy. We are writing to reassure you that all pupils remain safe and well.

“We were alerted shortly before 9am this morning to reports of a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment," she continued. “The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident."

The lockdown remained in place as a precaution, she added. "We hope to be able to provide a further update once cleared by Police in the near future."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said she was "deeply concerned" by reports of the stabbing at Tewkesbury School.