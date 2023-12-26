Gnosall: Police launch investigation after 10 dead cats found in Staffordshire
Ten dead cats were found on Butt Lane, northeast of Gnosall on Christmas Eve.
Police have launched an investigation after 10 dead cats were reportedly found on the morning of Christmas Eve. Staffordshire Police said the shocking discovery was made on Butt Lane, northeast of Gnosall.
In the message sent to the community on December 24, PCSO Patrick Wright said the cause of death was currently unknown.
Officers are asking anyone with knowledge or evidence about the sad incident to contact 101, or Staffordshire Police online at staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 0322/24/12/23.
