Sussex Police say that a person got into a property in Milton Road via an open window while the occupant was away for several days.

But when the householder returned they discovered that someone had been making use of the premises. And now, mirroring the tale of Goldilocks and the three bears, the question being asked is: ‘Who’s been visiting this house?’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Someone had been staying there during this time and has left the TV on and personal items and food around the property.”