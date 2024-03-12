'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' burglar makes themselves at home in Horsham house while owner is away
Sussex Police say that a person got into a property in Milton Road via an open window while the occupant was away for several days.
But when the householder returned they discovered that someone had been making use of the premises. And now, mirroring the tale of Goldilocks and the three bears, the question being asked is: ‘Who’s been visiting this house?’
A police spokesperson said: “Someone had been staying there during this time and has left the TV on and personal items and food around the property.”
In a separate incident, police say that a person trying to break into a house in Hamilton Road, Horsham, was scared off when the homeowner’s dog started barking.