A 61-year-old man, who stabbed a man in the neck with a pocketknife in an unprovoked attack at a pub, has been jailed. Ian Magee from Alvaston, Derby stabbed his victim at the Standing Order pub in the city centre on April 6, 2023.

The attack has left his victim, Nicholas Watkins, 48, feeling depressed and suffering repeated dreams of being killed. A court heard Magee approached his victim while he was sat on a bar stool and said: “Give me some money or I will stab you." Chilling CCTV captures the flat-cap wearing grandad plunging the blade into the neck of Mr Watkins during the broad daylight stabbing in front of other drinkers.

Magee pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but a jury at Derby Crown Court took less than two hours to find him guilty in November last year. Appearing at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday (January 4), Magee has now been sentenced to eight years in jail, with an extended four-year licence period.

Explaining the impact the stabbing had on him, the victim said: “This incident has caused me to feel depressed. I don't really go anywhere anymore. I don't go to town or pubs. I don't see the people I used to see anymore. Since I was stabbed, I have lost feeling in the jaw area and neck on the left side which is where I was stabbed – and I can't feel my bottom lip or my chin.

“I have nightmares all the time and I can't sleep at night. I wake up every five or 10 minutes. I have been seen to be shaking in my sleep. I dream about being stabbed, I feel a pain in my neck and then I feel like I'm on the floor and then I'm dying and then I am being shook. I don't understand it or why it has happened to me. It has changed my life.”

Moments Ian Magee from Alvaston, Derby stabbed his victim at the Standing Order pub in the city centre on April 6, 2023.

Temporary DC Cathryn Mansfield, who led the investigation, said: “This was an utterly appalling attack in the middle of the afternoon in a crowded city centre pub. For reasons that only Ian Magee knows he took a knife out of his pocket and delivered a potentially fatal stab wound. There was no aggression from his victim and certainly nothing that could have warranted the violence used by Magee.

