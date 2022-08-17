Detectives have launched a murder investigation after an elderly man was stabbed to death while riding a mobility scooter in west London.

Met Police officers scrambled to Cayton Road, Greenford, at 4.06pm on Tuesday, 16 August, after calls a man had suffered stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he was declared dead at the scene.

A man in his 80s has been fatally knifed while riding a mobility scooter in Greenford, west London. Photo: Ronaldo Butrus

Who was the stabbing victim?

Police have not yet named the victim, and are working to inform the next of kin.

Scotland Yard has said the man was believed to be in his 80s.

Simran Advani, 25, a senior property manager who lives near to where the stabbing took place, said she often saw an elderly man on his mobility scooter who “always used to smile”.

She told the PA news agency: “He was a nice old man. He often goes round the block, he always went on the road not the pavement.”

Police at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death. Credit: PA

Have the police made any arrests - is there a suspect?

The Met said detectives have not yet made any arrests, and have not made a public statement about suspects.

“A crime scene is in place and urgent inquiries to establish what happened are ongoing,” a police spokesperson added.

The fatal attack happened next to the busy A40, and detectives urged drivers and cyclists in the area with dash or helmet camera footage to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said: “My officers are working to understand what has happened to this man, and we need the public’s assistance.

“I’m asking for anyone with dashcam or cycle-helmet footage to contact us if they were using the Western Avenue A40 eastbound in the proximity of Cayton Road and Welland Gardens between 3.15pm and 4pm.”

Police at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death. Credit: PA

Was the stabbing victim riding a mobility scooter when he was attacked?

Det Ch Insp Eastwood confirmed that the victim was riding a mobility around the time of the deadly knife attack.

“The elderly victim, who was riding a mobility scooter, was in the area at the time,” he said.

“If you saw the victim, or captured anyone acting suspiciously in the area, it is imperative that you make contact.”

Ch Supt Sean Wilson, lead for policing in the London borough of Ealing, said: “This is an awful incident that will understandably cause considerable alarm to people locally and across London. Our thoughts are with the elderly victim.

“We are supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they work to understand what has happened and identify who is responsible for this horrific crime.

“The support of the public is crucial. Police and the community must work together to identify violent offenders and remove them from our streets.

“My officers will remain on scene. They are there to help and protect you – if you have information that you want to share please approach them and tell them what you know.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m devastated that an elderly man was killed in a horrific attack this evening. My thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.

“I’m in close contact with Met Police who have an additional uniformed presence in the area. I urge anyone with information to come forward.”

So far this year there have been 58 homicides in London, including this stabbing of a pensioner on his mobility scooter.

Police at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford in west London, where an elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter was stabbed to death. Credit: PA

What have neighbours said about the Greenford stabbing?

Ms Advani added: “This is a very quiet area, you never hear any noise on this street. It’s scary for a man in his 80s to be killed here. Most people on this road are elderly, you never hear any noise and never see any young people.”

Forensic experts in blue overalls could be seen loading bags containing various items into police vans as dozens of officers guarded the scene.

A police cordon had been thrown over the site of residential semi-detached houses. It covers a T-junction between Cayton Road and Runnymede Gardens, which runs parallel to the busy A40.

Two blue, yellow and white crime scene tents marked “MPS” were pitched up next to the A40 on Runnymede Gardens, where forensic officers were working under bright lights on the road surface.

Another neighbour, who did not wish to give his name, told PA: “It’s not nice, it’s normally quiet here. It’s out of the way.

“I feel sorry for his family – I’m not entirely shocked with the amount of stabbing you hear on the news.

“There are not many people coming and going, there’s not really any foot traffic. There’s playing fields and a school nearby. A lot of people park their cars here.”