Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was run over and stabbed in an 'extremely violent attack'

A murder investigation has been launched after a 35-year-old man was run over and stabbed, in what has been described an 'extremely violent attack'. Michael Beaton was found with serious injuries in Drumfrochar Road, Greenock around 7.20pm on Sunday (November 26) and was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a few hours later.

Police Scotland said initial enquiries have revealed that Beaton was struck by a light-coloured vehicle and then attacked with a bladed weapon in Drumfrochar Road. The force has now called for witnesses to come forward to assist them in their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, from the Major Investigations Team (West), said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident however we do not believe that this was a random attack. This was an extremely violent attack which has shocked the local community and caused disruption to their daily routines whilst we carry out our forensic enquiries.

"We’d like to assure the people living in the area that we are doing everything we can to trace the person or persons responsible for this shocking incident and that there will be an increased police presence in the area. Anyone who witnessed the attack, saw any suspicious individuals or vehicles in or around the area, or has any other information that could assist our investigation is asked to contact police immediately. I’d also like people to check their dashcam and ring doorbell footage in case they have captured something on it which could be vital to our inquiry.”

Michael Beaton was run over and stabbed on Sunday.