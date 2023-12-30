Grosvenor Centre Northampton: Man arrested after girl is sexually assaulted
A man has been arrested after a girl was sexually assaulted in the Grosvenor shopping centre in Northampton
A girl was sexually assaulted inside a store in a shopping centre - and a man has been arrrested.
Police in Northampton say the attack took place between 3pm and 5pm yesterday (Friday) in the Grosvenor shopping centre. They have not named the shop.
Officers are also appealing for a woman who may have been approached and inappropriately touched during the incident to contact them, and say a man who was with the woman at the time may be a witness. He has been asked to call police.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody. Anyone who believes they have relevant information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference 23000796184.
