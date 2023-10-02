Muhammed Sohail, who was just 26-years-old and recently married at the time he was tragically killed - shot dead in a case of mistaken identity. His killer has been jailed for life.

A gunman who was caught on camera killing an innocent motorist in a tragic case of mistaken identity has today (Monday, October 2) been jailed for life. The incident occurred on February 18, 2022.

26-year-old Muhammed Sohail was shot in the head at almost point blank range in what was labelled a ‘cold blooded execution’ as he simply just sat in his car on a street in Saltley, Birmingham.

His killer, 37-year-old Jervais Boyaram, had intended to take revenge on a group of youths he had argued with, for ‘disrespecting’ him, but tragically targeted the wrong car, resulting in Sohail’s death.

More than 18 months on from the killing, Boyaram has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 31 years after being found guilty of murder following a trial at Coventry Crown Court.

Sentencing, Judge Francis Laird KC said: "You shot him in the face at very close range. It is believed that Mr Sohail died instantly but his body was not discovered until the early hours of the following morning."

The court heard that the deadly night began at 10.40pm, when Boyaram was filling up his Smart car at a petrol station when an argument broke out with a group of men who were in a silver VW.

The group eventually left, but Boyaram later began to drive around trying to find them and spotted Mr Sohail, who was at the time a newlywed, and was driving a silver VW, which was similar to the one the group were driving.

After following him, Boyaram then pulled up alongside Suhail’s car, wound down his window and shot him before driving off.

The judge added: "Following that confrontation you felt angry and disrespected. You toured the area three times looking for the Volkswagen and at approximately 11.25pm you were parked outside Shangos when Mr Sohail drove past in his Silver Volkswagen Passat.

"In the mistaken belief that the car was the Volkswagen Jetta, you pursued Mohammed Sohail to Wright Road.