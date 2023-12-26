Hackney stabbing: Four people arrested after man stabbed to death in east London on Boxing Day
Four people have been arrested after a man, 49, was stabbed to death in London
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 49-year-old man was stabbed to death in east London. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Cranwood Street, Hackney, at around 3.10am on December 26.
The 49-year-old was found with stab wounds and died from his injuries. Two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 44 and 35 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody. Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.
Police remain at the scene as the investigation into the man's death is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD669/26Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
