Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Met Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy had died following a stabbing attack in north-east London this morning.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said: “You will be aware that a serious incident occurred here at this location this morning. Police and ambulance services were called and deployed to a number of casualties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured in the incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after. The child’s family are being supported firstly by my local officers and now with some specialist officers.”

The shocking scenes in Hainault this morning saw a sword-wielding man in a suburban area of the town. One eyewitness at the scene on Laing Close said: “He was wielding his sword trying to attack the police but then they sprayed him and he ran away. He was shouting at the police ‘do you believe in God?’, also at the ambulance.”

They added: “We were very scared and trying to hide and not show ourselves through the window, because he was standing right next to our house and he could have seen us if he looked up. We were trying to hide but also at the same time taking video of him attacking the police, and of the body on the floor, so, yeah, we were very scared and we didn’t know what to do.”

He is said by police to have attacked five members of the public, including the 13-year-old by, as well as two police officers. All five had been hospitalised for their injuries.