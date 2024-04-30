Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A critical incident has been declared and a man has been arrested following a reported stabbing in north-east London.

The incident took place near Hainault tube station in Redbridge on Tuesday morning (April 30). Reports from the scenes and social media suggested that a man was seen waving a sword in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested after an attack on members of the public and two police officers. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe the attack to be terror related.

Illford MP Wes Streeting said in an update on X (formerly Twitter): “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault. There are station and road closures in place. The Police, Ambulance Service and Fire Brigade are responding. One male detained. I would urge people not to speculate until details are confirmed or post footage on social media."

A spokesperson for the Met Police said in an update: “Police and other emergency services are in Hainault, east London, at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested. We were called shortly before 7am to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area. There were reports people have been stabbed.

“At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured. A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he is in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad