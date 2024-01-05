Halesowen: Teen dead and two injured after car 'fails to stop for police' and crashes into tree
A 17-year-old was killed following a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning in Halesowen
A teenager has died following a collision in the early hours of Friday (January 5). The 17-year-old was in a car which failed to stop for police moments before hitting a tree near the junction of Coombs Road and Amber Way in Halesowen, at just after 3.15am. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him. West Midlands Police said two 16-year-olds who were also in the car have been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious. They have been arrested on suspicion of theft.
The road has been closed while emergency services and collision reconstruction experts establish the circumstances of the collision. The force said the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
