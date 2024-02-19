Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was found dead at an industrial site following a 'serious incident'. Officers from Merseyside Police were called at around 6.20am to a report that a man had been found unresponsive at Jaguar Land Rover Factory plant in Speke Boulevard, Halewood.

A spokesperson said: "We can sadly confirm that a man has died following an incident at Speke Boulevard, this morning, Monday February 19. At around 6.20am it was reported that a man had been found unresponsive at Jaguar Land Rover Factory plant in Speke Boulevard, Halewood. "He was sadly pronounced deceased by emergency services. The man’s next of kin have been informed. The police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner."

A man was found dead at a car plant in Halewood on Monday morning

A spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover said: "We can confirm there was a serious incident at our Halewood site this morning involving the death of an employee of one of our on-site contractors.