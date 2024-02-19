Telling news your way
Halewood: Man found dead at Jaguar Land Rover Factory plant as police treat death as 'not-suspicious'

By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
A man was found dead at an industrial site following a 'serious incident'. Officers from Merseyside Police were called at around 6.20am to a report that a man had been found unresponsive at Jaguar Land Rover Factory plant in Speke Boulevard, Halewood.

A spokesperson said: "We can sadly confirm that a man has died following an incident at Speke Boulevard, this morning, Monday February 19. At around 6.20am it was reported that a man had been found unresponsive at Jaguar Land Rover Factory plant in Speke Boulevard, Halewood. "He was sadly pronounced deceased by emergency services. The man’s next of kin have been informed. The police said the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner."

A spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover said: "We can confirm there was a serious incident at our Halewood site this morning involving the death of an employee of one of our on-site contractors.

"The incident is now being investigated by Merseyside Police. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of our colleague at this time. We will be working closely with our contractor as well as our JLR colleagues to ensure we provide full support to employees affected by the incident."

