Hamza Mohammed: Sheffield murder probe as 23-year-old man dies in hospital following 'targeted attack'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in hospital following an attack - so far a man’s been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A murder investigation has been launched after a Sheffield man died following a “targeted attack”.

Police on Staniforth Road in Darnall following a fatal attack on a 23-year-old man that is now being treated as a murder investigation.Police on Staniforth Road in Darnall following a fatal attack on a 23-year-old man that is now being treated as a murder investigation.
Police on Staniforth Road in Darnall following a fatal attack on a 23-year-old man that is now being treated as a murder investigation. | National World

Police were called to the scene on Staniforth Road around 4.36pm on Saturday, June 8 to reports of a serious assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon arrival of emergency services, a 23-year-old man was found with a severe head injury. He was taken to hospital and was in a critical condition for several days, but died on Monday evening.

Our sister title in Sheffield The Star reports that the 23-year-old victim has been named locally as Hamza Mohammed.

A murder investigation is now under way, and detectives are trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding his death. A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection to the incident. He remains in police custody.

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 609 of June 8, 2024, when you get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CCTV and Dashcam footage can be submitted to [email protected].

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:PoliceSheffieldEmergency servicesHospitalCCTV