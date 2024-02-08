Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested after a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £410,000 was recovered following a drugs raid. West Mercia Police said a warrant was carried out in Hanbury, near Droitwich early Wednesday (February 7) on a large metal farm building on The Saltway.

Nearly 500 plants were discovered at the site together with large-scale electrical, lighting and cultivation systems linked to the production of cannabis and there was also further evidence at the scene of a grow that had already been cropped, according to the police.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of a class B drug – cannabis and were taken into custody. The raid comes after intelligence was developed around the location following concerns about drugs and suspicious activity in the area.

Police Sergeant Shaun Blackshaw, of the NCFT, said: “This successful warrant today shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our community and will continue to act on information given to us about drugs.

“Cannabis farms like to this are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs, the drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality. The cultivation of these crops can also lead to the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

