Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who was found dead at a property in Leeds has been named by police. Sam Varley, 44, was found deceased at an address on Brown Hill Terrace in Harehills on Monday, February 12. A man has now been charged with her murder.

Sam Varley

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren Spence, 54, of no fixed abode, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (February 17).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone to come forward who saw Sam Varley or Warren Spence in the week before she was found deceased at the address.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This investigation has been treated as a priority and we have been making extensive enquiries since the tragic discovery of Sam’s body, but we need the community to help us. It is important that we understand the timeline of what has taken place, and we are urging anyone who can help us understand both Sam and Warren’s movements prior to her death to please come forward.”