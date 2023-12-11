Two girls, aged 13 and 14, have been arrested after a Jewish woman was attacked in a 'violent robbery'

Two teenage girls have been arrested following the violent robbery of a Jewish woman in London. The 20-year-old was approached by two girls on Rostrevor Avenue, in Haringey on Thursday, December 7, who assaulted her and stole her handbag.

The victim was left with bruising but didn't require hospital treatment, but was "very shaken" by the incident, the police said. Following the incident, CCTV images captured near the scene suggested the female suspects were wearing school uniforms.

After extensive investigation, Metropolitan Police said two girls aged 13 and 14 were arrested on Sunday (December 10) on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody.

Detective Sergeant Asli Benson, who has led the investigation, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the young woman who was attacked. We will continue to ensure she has the right support. Officers have been pursuing all available lines of enquiry since the incident and these arrests are a very positive development.

A Jewish woman was violently robbed on Rostrevor Avenue in Haringey, London on December 7.

“The victim is from the orthodox Jewish community. It would have been obvious from her appearance that she was Jewish and there has been significant concern that she was targeted for that reason.

“In the current climate, when fears and uncertainty in the wider Jewish community are heightened following the terror attacks in Israel and the subsequent rise in antisemitic hate crime here in London, these concerns are entirely understandable. While we are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind the incident and will continue to explore all avenues, we are treating this as a possible hate crime.”

