Harrods stabbing: man, 29, in hospital after stabbing attack in Knightsbridge store in London

Police were called to Harrods to reports of a fight

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

A man has been stabbed in the Harrods department store in London.

The 29-year-old has been rushed to hospital following the incident on Saturday (28 January). Police were called to reports of a fight at the shop in London’s Knightsbridge at just after 7.30pm, where they found the man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition was assessed as non-threatening and non-life changing. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Central West CID are investigating and have made no arrests.

A force statement read: “Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 giving the reference 6691/28JAN. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

More to follow on the incident in Harrods.

