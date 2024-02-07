Harry Hull-Merrick: Body found in River Severn believed to be missing Ironbridge man last seen in December
A body has been recovered from a river in Worcestershire in the search for a missing man last seen in December last year. Harry Hull-Merrick, 36, was reported missing after disappearing on Friday, December 8 in Ironbrigde. West Mercia Police said a body was discovered at around 2.30pm on Sunday (February 4) in the River Severn near Holt Fleet Bridge in Holt Heath, Ombersley. Although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the Telford man.
The police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and Harry's family have been informed, and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.
