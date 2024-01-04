Primrose Hill stabbing: Police release images of two people in Harry Pitman murder investigation appeal
A murder investigation is under way after 16-year-old Harry Pitman was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill in Camden on New Year's Eve.
Detectives investigating the killing of Harry Pitman on New Year's Eve have released images of two people they want to identify. On the evening of December 31, Harry was with friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill, where they had gathered to watch the New Year fireworks.
Shortly before 11.40pm, Harry was involved in a fight with another male that ended with the stab wound that took his life, say police. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder have both been released on bail, as has an 18-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of affray.
Met Police detectives have released images of two people they want to speak with.
Det Ch Insp Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are working at pace to identify and speak to everyone in the immediate vicinity of the murder, and to that end, I have issued two images and am asking anyone who can name the people pictured to get in touch. Similarly, if you see yourself pictured, please contact us without delay. It may be that you have information that could help us, or that we can eliminate you from our enquiries.
“Harry’s family is devastated. He was a vibrant young man who should have had his life ahead of him. We continue to support them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”
If you have information you can call the investigation team directly on 020 8785 8099 or on 101, or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC. Information can be shared online via a dedicated webpage. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
