A suspect has been charged with the murder of a pensioner and the attempted murder of a second man.

Ahmed Alid, 44, of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, is accused of murdering 70-year-old Terrence Carney in Hartlepool on Sunday morning.

Mr Carney was found injured in the town’s Tees Street at around 5.20am before dying at the scene. He is believed to have been a passerby who had just visited a cash point.

The identity of the injured man, whose condition is not believed to be life threatening, has still to be revealed. He was found at a property around half a mile away in Wharton Terrace shortly before Mr Carney was discovered. Alid will face both charges at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, on Tuesday morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East, who are in charge of the murder inquiry, said police were satisfied “that this was an isolated incident”.

He added on Monday night: “We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community during this investigation, which has caused understandable concern among local people. We will continue to work closely with Cleveland Police colleagues to reassure those affected and keep them informed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, said: “I am extremely proud of the bravery of the attending officers that enabled the incident to be dealt with swiftly. We would also like to add our thanks to the local community for their support during this investigation. Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carney and the second man involved in Sunday’s incident.”

She had earlier said that “we have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities”.