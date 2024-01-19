Hartlepool burglar found hiding in cupboard with tights over his head is jailed
A burglar found hiding in a cupboard has been sentenced
A burglar, who was found hiding in a cupboard wearing tights over his head, has been jailed. Sean Marshall from Hartlepool was found hiding in a house in Clavering in the early hours of September 10, 2023 by the terrified occupants.
The family had noticed that the back door to the house was open, before finding Marshall in a cupboard. There was a struggle and they managed to pull the tights from his head before he fled, dropping his mobile phone as he ran.
The following day the 44-year-old was arrested by officers and later charged. In court, Marshall pleaded guilty to the burglary, plus four counts of attempted burglary and vehicle interference and was jailed for 50 months.
Detective Inspector Louise Sproson of Cleveland Police said: “Burglary is an extremely invasive crime, which in this case has understandably had a significant impact on the family. I hope that this sentence brings some justice to them.”
