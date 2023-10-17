A 44-year-old man has appeared in court on Tuesday over the death of a pensioner in a street attack last Sunday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over the murder of a 70-year-old man in Hartlepool. Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in the town centre on Sunday morning.

Ahmed Alid, 44, who was living in the north-east seaside town, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday via video link from a police station in Middlesbrough, charged with the murder of Mr Carney and the attempted murder of Javed Nouri.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutors told the court Alid had allegedly been fighting with his housemate Mr Nouri at around 5.15am on Wharton Terrace before stabbing him multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth.

He is then accused of going to Tees Street, half a mile away, where he allegedly fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck. Police officers arrested Alid, who is a Moroccan national, on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road.

A 44-year-old man has appeared in court over the death of a pensioner in a street attack last Sunday.