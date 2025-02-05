A teenager has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death at school.

Harvey died after the incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, Sheffield at about 12.17pm on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Harvey Willgoose

He will appear at Sheffield Youth Court later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey’s mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards have been left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, ‘Harvey Goose’.”