Havant McDonald's: Police release image after man 'groped' in fast food restaurant
Police have issued an appeal after a man was touched inappropriately at a McDonald's restaurant
Police have issued an appeal after a man was touched inappropriately over his clothing by another man in a fast food restaurant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a man in his 30s was approached by the suspect and sexually assaulted at the McDonald's restaurant on Larchwood Avenue in Havant on December 14, at around 9pm.
Following an investigation and review of CCTV in the area, the police have now released an image of the man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries. The man is described as white, aged in his late teens or early 20s, tall/skinny build, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, and was wearing a jacket or hooded top.
The police said: "If you know who the man is or saw what happened please call 101 quoting reference number 44230510842 or go online to report via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website."
