Two people have been charged in an investigation into the death of a baby found in east London

A man and woman have been charged by police in an investigation into the death of a baby.

Ahmed Mahad, 35, of no fixed address and Dawn-Marie Huxtable, 36, of Mimosa Close, Harold Hill, east London, will appear before Barking Magistrates’ Court today (August 25).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Mahmad and Huxtable have been charged under Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act, Concealing the Birth of a Child. The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place next week.

The charges come after an investigation launched by detectives on the Met’s East Area BCU Public Protection team as a baby’s body was found at a residential address in Harold Hill on Tuesday, 22 August.

Det Supt Lewis Basford said: “This is a tragic incident and we understand it will be hugely upsetting for local people.

“Our officers are still at the scene and we thank residents for their patience while we carry out our critical enquiries.

“At this time, the baby’s death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place at the earliest opportunity to help us determine what may have happened and to confirm how long the baby’s body had been there.”