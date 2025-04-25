Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault on a 12-year-old girl in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Hazlehead Academy in Groats Road at around 10.30am on Thursday.

Aberdeen City Council said the injured girl was collected by her parents and taken to hospital.

Police Scotland described it as a “contained incident” and said there was “no risk to the wider school community”.

A spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Groats Road, Aberdeen. The incident happened around 10.30am on Thursday April 24. A 12-year-old girl was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for treatment and has since been released. The 14-year-old will be reported to the relevant authorities.”