A police officer has been charged with causing a woman’s death by dangerous driving after a crash during a police chase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Mark Burrows was in an unmarked police car in pursuit of an Audi A3 that was suspected to have been stolen. During the chase the police car collided with a Peugeot 108 being driven by Heather Smedley, 53, who died at the scene.

Now Burrows has been charged with causing her death by dangerous driving after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The watchdog said the 45-year-old officer, who serves with Greater Manchester Police, is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Heather Smedley, 53, of Oldham died in December 2022 after her Peugeot 108 was hit by an unmarked police car chasing an Audi A3 that was suspected to have been stolen | Picture released by Greater Manchester Police

After her death, Mrs Smedley’s family paid tribute to her in a statement: “To the most wonderful mother to Benjamin, Olivia and Jamie, daughter to Hilda and Fred, sister, friend, and wife to Damian. The world was a much better place with you in it.

"Our mum was the most kind, gentle, beautiful soul inside and out. She faced all of life’s challenges with her beautiful smile, and her bravery and courage never wavered. We could not have asked for a better role model growing up, giving everything, she had to all of those she loved, and always supporting those around her.

"She was the glue that held our family together. Her resilience and kindness inspired us all to be better. She had the greatest sense of humour and contagious laugh that we will miss every single day. You were too good for this world Mum, there will be a hole in our hearts forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IOPC said a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of any potential criminal offence, and the CPS authorised the charge in February this year.

The accident happened at the junction of Oldham Road and Otmoor Way in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on December 23 2022. The IOPC investigation, which began following a referral from the force in December 2022, ended in October 2023.