Heathrow airport: Cheshire man arrested over uranium found at Heathrow

Cheshire man has been detained under Terrorism Act

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
12 hours ago

A man has been arrested under terrorism laws after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at Heathrow Airport, police said.

Border Force officers found the radioactive material with a shipment of scrap metal on 29 December which, according to the Sun newspaper, had originated in Pakistan and was bound for Iranians in the UK. Police in Cheshire detained the man, in his 60s, on Saturday under Section nine of the Terrorism Act.

He has been bailed until April.

File photo dated 23/04/22 of passengers queuing to go through security in departures at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport, west London. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after traces of uranium were found at Heathrow Airport at the end of December, Scotland Yard said. Issue date: Sunday January 15, 2023.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I want to be clear that despite making this arrest, and based on what we currently know, this incident still does not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public. However, detectives are continuing with their inquiries to ensure this is definitely the case.”

More to follow.

Border ForceHeathrowPolice