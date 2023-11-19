Drinkers were left horrified as hooligans from two Scottish football clubs battered each other with pool cues and pint glasses in pub

A shocking image has emerged of Hibernian and Celtic hooligans fighting around an English pub's pool table, with cues brandished as weapons and balls used as missiles.

Cumbria Police said six Celtic supporters and three Hibs fans were involved in the ‘violent incident’ at Gallagher's Irish Bar in Carlisle city centre. Carlisle Crown Court heard customers looked on in horror as violence erupted at around 3pm on 23 October 2021, and continued until police arrived and restored order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The female publican watched the disorder unfold on CCTV while her partner, who retreated behind the bar, recalled the Celtic group cheering, hugging and chanting, as if they were "celebrating a goal". Judge Michael Fanning told the nine men, who had all pleaded guilty to affray at earlier hearings, that it had been "an unpleasant, ugly incident".

Andrew Whitson, 39, of Winston Place, Galashiels, and Sean McNulty, 44, of Glenure Loan, Edinburgh, were jailed for 13 months. Steven Rintoul, 49, of East Main Street, Upall, west Lothian, was sentenced to 11 months in prison. Kieran Ewing, of Woodside Road, Raploch, and Michael Morton, 28, of Oak Street, both Stirling, were jailed for nine months.